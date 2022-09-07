iPhone 14 Models Offer an Additional Hour of Battery Life

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple mentioned larger batteries that last for a longer period of time, but the company did not go into detail about the increases that we can expect. As it turns out, all of the ‌iPhone 14‌ models do offer longer battery life, coming in at right around an hour of improvement with direct comparisons to prior-generation iPhone 13 models.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ lasts for up to 20 hours for video playback, up to 16 hours for streaming video playback, and up to 80 hours for audio playback. The ‌iPhone 13‌ lasted for 19 hours for video playback, 15 hours for streaming video playback, and 75 hours for audio playback.

The iPhone 14 Pro lasts for up to 23 hours when watching videos (up from 22), up to 20 hours for streaming video (no improvement) and up to 75 hours for audio playback (no improvement).

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max lasts for up to 29 hours when watching videos (up from 28 hours), up to 25 hours for streaming video (no improvement), and up to 95 hours for audio playback (no improvement).

There is no direct comparison for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus because it is a new size, but it lasts for up to 26 hours for video playback, up to 20 hours for streaming video playback, and up to 100 hours for audio playback. It falls right in between the ‌iPhone 14‌ and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, and has the longest audio playback length.

All four iPhones are fast charge capable and can charge to 50 percent in 30 to 35 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter.