Apple Releases Third-Generation AirPods With Non-MagSafe Charging Case

In addition to unveiling the second-generation AirPods Pro today, Apple made the third-generation AirPods available with a Lightning charging case that lacks MagSafe wireless charging. This version of the case can be charged with a Lightning cable only.



Pricing for the third-generation AirPods with a Lightning case is set at $169 in the United States, compared to $179 for the third-generation AirPods with a MagSafe case, so it seems like there is a very limited value in choosing this new option.

Apple did not announce any other updates to the third-generation AirPods today, and the second-generation AirPods remain available for $129.

The new AirPods Pro feature an H2 chip delivering improved audio quality and up to 2x the amount of active noise cancellation, improvements to Transparency mode, a more personalized spatial audio experience, and a revamped charging case with Find My support and a new loop to attach lanyards sold separately by third-party accessory makers.