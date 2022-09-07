Apple Watch Ultra Ships With New Braided Charger

The new Apple Watch Ultra ships with a braided Apple Watch to USB-C charger, according to Apple's product page, the "What's in the box" section, and Apple Store retail documentation seen by MacRumors. The Apple Watch Ultra is the first Apple Watch to ship with the uniquely braided cable.



The Apple Watch Ultra features an all-new design that's more rugged with advanced health and fitness features for athletes, hikers, swimmers, and more. The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 and is available for pre-order today and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23.