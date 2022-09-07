Here is Every New Apple Watch Band That Launched Today

During Apple's "Far Out" event today the company unveiled new models of the Apple Watch and iPhone, and as is customary, we're also getting a fresh batch of accessories to match the new hardware.



Starting with the newest Apple Watch band styles, Apple introduced three bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Still, Apple's website does note that the bands are compatible with 44mm and 45mm case sizes of previous generation Apple Watch models.

First is the Alpine Loop, which comes in Orange, Starlight, and Green. This band costs $99.00 and is made from two textile layers woven together into one continuous piece.



Next is the Trail Loop in Yellow/Beige, Blue/Grary, and Black/Gray. It also costs $99.00 and is made from a soft nylon weave with a pull tab for quick adjustments.



Last is the Ocean Band in Yellow, White, and Midnight. It's $99.00 and molded in a high performance elastomer with tubular geometry allowing it to stretch to a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit.



All of these bands are tailored for harsh environments and built to meet the needs of demanding athletes and outdoor hobbyists.

The next group of bands represent new colors for band styles that we've seen in previous years, Starting with the Solo Loop ($49.00) in Succulent, Sunglow, Midnight, Storm Blue, and Starlight.



New colors have also hit the Braided Solo Loop ($99.00), now available in Rainforest, Slate Blue, (Product)Red, Beige, and Midnight.



For the classic Sport Band ($49.00), you can get the new colors Elderberry, Slate Blue, Succulent, (Product)Red, Starlight, White, and Midnight.



Sport Loop ($49.00) gained the new Storm Blue, Starlight, Elderberry, (Product)Red, and Midnight colors.



Moving onto the Nike branded bands, the Nike Sport Band ($49.00) now comes in Bright Crimson/Gym Red, Olive Grey/Black, Black/Black, and Summit White/Black.



The Nike Sport Loop ($49.00) now comes in Game Royal/Midnight, Summit White/Black, Sequoia/Pure, and Black/Summit. These have the Nike "Just Do It" logo woven into the band.



Next, Apple also refreshed leather-style bands, starting with the Leather Link ($99.00). This one now comes in Umber and Ink, while the Modern Buckle ($149.00) comes in Umber, Ink, and Azure.



Lastly for bands are the Hermès models. The new Jumping Single Tour ($319.00) in Rose Texas/Rouge Piment and Rouge Sellier/Bleu Saphir.

The Diagonal Single Tour ($449.00) comes in Cuivre, Bleu De France, Gold, and Gris Meyer.



The regular Single Tour ($339.00) is available in Orange, Navy, Vert Rousseau, Rose Texas, and Noir.

Attelage Double Tour ($489.00) bands are available in Vert Rousseau, Béton, and Rose Texas.



Then there's the Metal Double Tour ($849.00) and a non-metal version for the same price, both available in Noir. Additionally, Hermès has the Deployment Buckle ($539.00) in Noir and Ebène.



We're still covering news out of today's event, so be sure to check out all of our posts including those for the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra.