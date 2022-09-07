Here's the New iPhone Lineup: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE

With the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has discontinued some older iPhones that were available as low-cost options. Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12 mini has also been discontinued. The iPhone 13 mini remains in the lineup for those who want a smaller iPhone.



Apple's new ‌iPhone‌ lineup is as follows, with starting storage capacities:

iPhone SE - $429 (64GB)

iPhone 12 - $599 (64GB)

‌iPhone 13‌ mini - $599 (128GB)

‌iPhone 13‌ - $699 (128GB)

‌iPhone 14‌ - $799 (128GB)

‌iPhone 14‌ Plus - $899 (128GB)

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ - $999

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max - $1099

The ‌iPhone SE‌ continues to be the cheapest ‌iPhone‌ that's available at $429, and the ‌iPhone 12‌ is now $100 cheaper at $599. The ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini have also dropped in price by $100.

Apple has discontinued the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, but it is available from Apple's refurbished store for just $439 for the time being. Refurbished stock is gone right now, but the discounted 12 minis should come back in stock in the future.