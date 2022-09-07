Here's the New iPhone Lineup: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE

Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 Event: Catch up on all the announcements on our live blog.

With the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has discontinued some older iPhones that were available as low-cost options. Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12 mini has also been discontinued. The iPhone 13 mini remains in the lineup for those who want a smaller iPhone.

Apple's new ‌iPhone‌ lineup is as follows, with starting storage capacities:

iPhone SE - $429 (64GB)
iPhone 12 - $599 (64GB)
‌iPhone 13‌ mini - $599 (128GB)
‌iPhone 13‌ - $699 (128GB)
‌iPhone 14‌ - $799 (128GB)
‌iPhone 14‌ Plus - $899 (128GB)
‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ - $999
‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max - $1099

The ‌iPhone SE‌ continues to be the cheapest ‌iPhone‌ that's available at $429, and the ‌iPhone 12‌ is now $100 cheaper at $599. The ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini have also dropped in price by $100.

Apple has discontinued the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, but it is available from Apple's refurbished store for just $439 for the time being. Refurbished stock is gone right now, but the discounted 12 minis should come back in stock in the future.

Pezimak Avatar
Pezimak
7 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
I’m sorry but IMO they are now overpriced in the U.K. no excuse for it either. They could easily swallow any inflation costs, I think they’ll lose sales now especially cost of living crisis. The US is also suffering from high inflation, it’s a bit of an insult that product prices are going up everywhere expect the US.

£949 for the base iPhone 14 Plus, £849 for the base iPhone 14! That’s just too much. and that’s not mentioning the Pro iPhones.
falkon-engine Avatar
falkon-engine
6 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
So the same A15 from last year is in the iPhone 14, and Apple is still charging $799 on the base model.
antnythr Avatar
antnythr
5 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
Not surprising and just as I thought they would, removed the 13 Pro from the lineup so you couldn't buy it at a discount.
1Peace Avatar
1Peace
1 minute ago at 12:59 pm
Prices are much much higher outside the US.
Populus Avatar
Populus
1 minute ago at 01:00 pm

Here in Europe, iPhone 13 and 13 mini continue to be sold under the same exact prices as last year: 809€ for the mini, 909€ for the regular iPhone 13.

Then, iPhone 14 is a thousand euros.
Howyalikdemapls Avatar
Howyalikdemapls
6 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
anyone else a little disappointed in the purple? Pacific blue and Sierra blue were awesome… obviously this is subjective but I wonder what’s the ratio of people who like the purple vs don’t like it.
