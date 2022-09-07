All the New Features the H2 Chip Brings to the AirPods Pro 2

Apple today introduced the second-generation AirPods Pro, which are equipped with an all-new H2 chip. The H2 is the successor to the H1, and it enables new features like improved noise cancellation, a new transparency mode, and better sound.

Adaptive Transparency Mode - The H2 chip allows for on-device processing that reduces loud environmental sounds like a siren, construction work, or loud speakers at a concert without silencing noise entirely.

Improved Acoustics - Apple says the H2 chip provides an "exceptional acoustic experience" when paired with the new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ offer richer bass and clearer sound across a wider range of frequencies.

Personalized Spatial Audio - Apple touted personalized spatial audio as an ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 highlight, with the feature being introduced in iOS 16. This isn't an AirPods 2 exclusive as it uses the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone, but it does work with the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2.

Other ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 features include touch controls for adjusting volume right on the AirPods themselves, an improved skin detect sensor that more accurately turns playback on and off, and an improved battery that lasts for a total of 6 hours, up 1.5 hours from the prior-generation model.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ case also features IPX4 sweat and water resistance along with a lanyard loop, Memoji customization, Find My improvements, and a built-in speaker for locating the case should it be lost.

Notably, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 do not feature support for lossless audio as was rumored because they still use Bluetooth functionality that does not offer the ability to play Apple Lossless Audio Codec files.