New AirPods Pro Do Not Support Lossless Apple Music

The new AirPods Pro, despite featuring an all-new H2 chip and improved audio quality, do not appear to include support for lossless Apple Music audio.



The H2 chip is the successor to the previous H1 chip and delivers new features like improved noise cancellation, a new transparency mode, and better sound. One rumored new capability of the new chip which powers the audio behind ‌AirPods Pro‌ was that it would support lossless ‌Apple Music‌ over a new Bluetooth standard.

That, however, does not seem to be the case. Apple has made no mention of the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ supporting lossless audio anywhere on its website or during its "Far out" event earlier today. We've asked Apple for more information on lossless support for the new ‌AirPods Pro‌.

The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ do support Bluetooth 5.3, and while that standard does not directly support lossless audio, chip companies like Qualcomm have been moving in that direction. As of now, though, there is no indication that Apple has adopted it yet. Regardless, the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature several new features, including improved audio, longer battery life, and a redesigned charging case.