Win for Apple as EU Backs Down on Digital Services Tax

by

The European Commission appears to have reversed its plans to impose a significant digital tax on large technology companies, including Apple.

european commission
The change was confirmed in a draft document circulated within the European Commission late last week that was obtained by Politico. The document outlines potential revenue sources for the EU's next seven-year budget, covering the period beginning in 2028.

Notably absent from this list is the widely discussed digital services tax, which had been under consideration as recently as May. The tax was framed as a tool to ensure that large digital companies contribute fairly to the European economy.

Apple has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny in Europe and was among the primary targets of the now-abandoned proposal. The digital levy would have imposed additional taxes specifically on digital companies generating significant revenue from European users without being physically based in EU member states.

Instead of the digital services tax, the Commission now proposes three new levies: an EU-wide excise tax on tobacco products, a tax on discarded electrical and electronic equipment, and a corporate levy on large companies with annual EU turnover exceeding €50 million, such as Apple. The proposals will require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states.

The timing of the change is widely understood to be linked to ongoing negotiations over a new transatlantic trade agreement between the EU and United States. According to Politico, the Commission's decision to withdraw the digital levy is seen as an attempt to avoid derailing trade negotiations with the United States and secure more favorable terms in a prospective agreement.

The finalized proposal for the EU's 2028–2035 budget is scheduled to be published on Wednesday, July 16. While the digital services tax remains off the table for now, the outcome of the upcoming trade talks with the United States and the ongoing DMA enforcement actions will continue to shape the regulatory environment for Apple in the European Union.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Europe, European Commission, European Union

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k new orange

New Apple TV Expected Later This Year With These New Features

Saturday July 12, 2025 3:09 pm PDT by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the next Apple TV, according to rumors. Rumors Faster Wi-Fi Support The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports ...
Read Full Article155 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

5 Reasons to Skip This Year's iPhone 17 Pro

Thursday July 10, 2025 4:54 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series in two months, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 16 New Features

Friday July 11, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are only two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Latest Rumors These rumors surfaced in June and July:A redesigned Dynamic Island: It has been rumored that all iPhone 17 models will have a redesigned Dynamic Island interface — it might ...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to Expect

Sunday July 13, 2025 10:30 am PDT by
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable 5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Read Full Article97 comments
iphone 16 pro pro max

iPhone 17 Pro Models With BOE Displays Will Be Sold in China Only

Thursday July 10, 2025 11:59 pm PDT by
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models with displays made by BOE will be sold exclusively in China, according to a new report. Last week, it emerged that Chinese display manufacturer BOE was aggressively ramping up its OLED production capacity for future iPhone models as part of a plan to recapture a major role in Apple's supply chain. Now, tech news aggregator Jukan Choi reports...
Read Full Article14 comments
top stories 2025 07 12

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, iOS 26 Beta 3, and More

Saturday July 12, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
The iOS 26 public beta release is quickly approaching, while developers have recently gotten their hands on a third round of betas that has seen Apple continue to tweak features, design, and functionality. We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 17 lineup that is now just about right around the corner, while Apple's latest big-budget film appears to be taking off, so read on...
Read Full Article1 comments