Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers Starting at $799

Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new fitness-focused smartwatch for athletes and explorers featuring an all-new design, a large flat display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard.



The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a bigger Digital Crown that's more rugged and capable. It features 36 hours of battery life, and will be capable of up to 60 hours of battery life with a new battery optimization setting coming later this fall.

There's also a new Dark Mode, a Wayfinder watch face for showing rich sets of stats, a built-in depth gauge, and a new dual-frequency GPS with custom position algorithms to receive GPS signals in hard-to-reach locations.

The Apple Watch Ultra also comes with the new Series 8 features including a new Low Power Mode for up to 36 hours of battery life, a body temperature sensor, advanced cycle tracking, international roaming on cellular models, and car crash detection.



Apple is also offering different bands aimed at hikers, divers and runners, with an Alpine loop band, Ocean band, and Trail Loop. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 and pre-orders open today, with availability a week later on September 23.

More to follow...