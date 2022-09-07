Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers Starting at $799

Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new fitness-focused smartwatch for athletes and explorers featuring an all-new design, a large flat display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard.

Apple Watch Ultra Pricing
The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a bigger Digital Crown that's more rugged and capable. It features 36 hours of battery life, and will be capable of up to 60 hours of battery life with a new battery optimization setting coming later this fall.

There's also a new Dark Mode, a Wayfinder watch face for showing rich sets of stats, a built-in depth gauge, and a new dual-frequency GPS with custom position algorithms to receive GPS signals in hard-to-reach locations.

The Apple Watch Ultra also comes with the new Series 8 features including a new Low Power Mode for up to 36 hours of battery life, a body temperature sensor, advanced cycle tracking, international roaming on cellular models, and car crash detection.

Apple is also offering different bands aimed at hikers, divers and runners, with an Alpine loop band, Ocean band, and Trail Loop. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 and pre-orders open today, with availability a week later on September 23.

Top Rated Comments

HappyDude20 Avatar
HappyDude20
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am
No thank you.

Next!

Series 4 will keep me going for at least two more years.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis Avatar
siddavis
18 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Hideous.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spinnetti Avatar
Spinnetti
18 minutes ago at 10:27 am
So ugly! So expensive!

The watch needs LESS buttons not more. ew.. This is not Steve Job's Apple, that's for sure
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
15 minutes ago at 10:30 am

So ugly!

Hideous.
Its not supposed to look pretty. Its for extreme sports.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
19 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Even more beautiful than I could ever have imagined.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis Avatar
siddavis
17 minutes ago at 10:29 am
"new action button in international orange..."
Apple has really just gotten so full of themselves
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
