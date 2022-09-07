Here is Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Case That Launched Today

Apple's "Far Out" event has wrapped up, and with it we have a new generation of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro. We already covered all of the band accessories you can get for your new Apple Watch, and now we're looking at all of the new case options available for iPhone 14.



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Starting with the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models, we have an array of the usual case styles this year. You can get the Clear Case ($49.00) for both models.



The iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) is available in Elderberry, Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

You'll find the exact same colors in the iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00).



The iPhone 14 Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00) comes in Ink, Umber, Forest Green, Midnight, and Orange.

Again, you'll find the exact same colors in the iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00).



iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Moving to the Pro-level iPhones, you'll find a similar collection of accessories, including the Clear Case ($49.00) for both iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.



The iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) comes in Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Elderberry, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) is available in all of the same colors as the smaller counterpart.



The iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00) can be purchased in Ink, Umber, Forest Green, Midnight, and Orange.

The same color options can be purchased for the iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00).



Leather Wallet

Lastly, Apple has updated the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe ($59.00) to come in all of the new leather color options: Ink, Umber, Forest Green, Midnight, and Orange.



If you want a list of all the Apple Watch bands that just launched today, be sure to visit our article on the bands. We also have all the coverage you need on the brand-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.