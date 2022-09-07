Here is Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Case That Launched Today

by

Apple's "Far Out" event has wrapped up, and with it we have a new generation of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro. We already covered all of the band accessories you can get for your new Apple Watch, and now we're looking at all of the new case options available for iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Starting with the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models, we have an array of the usual case styles this year. You can get the Clear Case ($49.00) for both models.

iphone 14 silicone cases
The iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) is available in Elderberry, Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

You'll find the exact same colors in the iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00).

iphone 14 leather cases
The iPhone 14 Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00) comes in Ink, Umber, Forest Green, Midnight, and Orange.

Again, you'll find the exact same colors in the iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00).

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Moving to the Pro-level iPhones, you'll find a similar collection of accessories, including the Clear Case ($49.00) for both iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

iphone 14 pro silicone cases
The iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) comes in Sunglow, Succulent, Lilac, Elderberry, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) is available in all of the same colors as the smaller counterpart.

iphone 14 pro leather cases
The iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00) can be purchased in Ink, Umber, Forest Green, Midnight, and Orange.

The same color options can be purchased for the iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe ($59.00).

Leather Wallet

Lastly, Apple has updated the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe ($59.00) to come in all of the new leather color options: Ink, Umber, Forest Green, Midnight, and Orange.

leather wallet 2022
If you want a list of all the Apple Watch bands that just launched today, be sure to visit our article on the bands. We also have all the coverage you need on the brand-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Tag: September 2022 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

bigpoppa Avatar
bigpoppa
16 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
Whatever happened to the white silicon case? I loved that one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeeMillz22 Avatar
GeeMillz22
15 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
I'm so glad the exclusive color has a matching case and wallet. Last year I couldn't get down with the sierra blue phone and wisteria case. Still leaning towards space black though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mgz Avatar
mgz
13 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
Anyone else notice they have the silicone case showing as the hero photo for the leather case choice.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mat.Rynio Avatar
Mat.Rynio
10 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Sillicone purple case with gold iPhone is the perfect match.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

