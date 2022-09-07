Apple Now Letting Customers 'Get Ready' for iPhone 14 Launch With Pre-Order Setup

by

Following the debut of the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, Apple is letting customers get ready for pre-orders, which will begin on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

apple iphone 14 preorder
With the Apple Store app on the iPhone, prospective buyers select their preferred phone, confirm their status with their carrier, add accessories, select an AppleCare+ plan, and add a preferred payment method to prepare for the ‌iPhone‌ launch. Payment in full and other payment options are supported.

‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members can select their iPhones and go through all of the pre-approval steps that include checking upgrade eligibility, securing credit lines, and confirming other necessary information.

Apple says that the setup process will allow customers to pre-order their devices with the tap of a button on launch day. You can get ready for pre-orders until 9:00 p.m. on September 8.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ models are priced starting at $799, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models are priced starting at $999. Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 9, with a launch to follow on September 16 for the ‌iPhone 14‌, 14 Pro, and Pro Max, and October 7 for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus.

