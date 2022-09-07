Apple Removes SIM Card Tray on All iPhone 14 Models in U.S.

Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and will rely entirely on eSIM technology.



An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without having to use a physical nano-SIM card. eSIM availability is rapidly expanding, but the technology is still not available in all countries, which explains why iPhone 14 models will remain available with a SIM card tray outside of the U.S. for now.

Read our iPhone 14 announcement coverage for more details about the devices.