No iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro Model Supports Latest WiFi 6E Standard

None of the new iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Pro models, support the latest WiFi 6E standard and instead continue to only feature capabilities for the older WiFi 6 standard.



Rumors previously suggested that the new iPhones would support WiFi 6E, but Apple's technical specifications page for the new iPhones includes only WiFi 6 and not WiFi 6E. WiFi 6E enables devices to handle capacity better in highly dense areas with support for higher speeds.