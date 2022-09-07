Older 42-45mm Bands Compatible With 49mm Apple Watch Ultra
The new 49mm Apple Watch Ultra will work with most existing Apple Watch bands, according to Apple's website. The device is compatible with bands designed for the larger 42, 44, and 45mm case sizes available for the Series 8 and older Apple Watch models.
It is not, however, compatible with some of the smaller bands that are designed for the 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models. From the Apple Watch site:
You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases.
The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are only compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The 40mm and 41mm cases work with band sizes 1-9; the 44mm and 45mm cases works with band sizes 1-12.
Some bands, such as sport bands purchased for the 41mm Apple Watch, won't work with the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, but bands designed for the larger Apple Watch models are compatible. Basically if you have a band you've used for the 42, 44, or 45mm Apple Watch models, it should work with the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple also suggests that all Braided and Solo Loop sizes will work with the new larger Apple Watch.
Conversely, the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band crafted for the Apple Watch Ultra can also be used with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watches, but not the smaller 40mm and 41mm models.
Popular Stories
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by Sami Fathi
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device.
The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter.
Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work.
The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
For the first time in several weeks, Apple has repopulated its Refurbished and Clearance store with a range of iPhone 12 mini models, just days before the smaller form factor is expected to be dropped from Apple's flagship smartphone lineup.
For the upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple is believed to be removing the 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" size in favor of larger device dimensions. Available...
Monday September 5, 2022 1:47 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday. The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected iPhone 14 models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often...
Sunday September 4, 2022 6:59 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature physically larger batteries, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, likely to compensate for the increased power consumption of an always-on display.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he expects the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature larger batteries and the devices will, as a result, appear "slightly larger...
Top Rated Comments
Wouldn't be surprised to see a slightly smaller size ULTRA next year if this one is successful, which likely would have band compatibility with the smaller sizes.