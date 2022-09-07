AppleCare+ Updated to Cover 'Unlimited Repairs'

Alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro announcement, Apple today updated AppleCare+, introducing support for "unlimited repairs," up from two repairs per year.



Apple says that ‌AppleCare‌+ for iPhone "includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection," with each one subject to service fees. Screen or back glass damage carries a $29 fee, while other accidental damage carries a $99 fee.

Accidental damage includes physical damage from handling due to unexpected and unintentional events, and it does not cover theft. Apple has a separate Theft and Loss ‌AppleCare‌+ plan that covers two incidents per calendar year. ‌AppleCare‌+ for the ‌iPhone‌ is priced at $79 for two years or $3.99 monthly.

Unlimited repairs are also available for the Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, with the feature applicable to every ‌AppleCare‌+ plan.