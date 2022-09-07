Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected

by

Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

As usual, Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event.

Live Updates - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...




Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
9 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Who's ready to play Far Out Apple Event Bingo with me?



Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
14 minutes ago at 09:02 am
i for iNotch

Ahhh… The original notch itself has never bothered me but it took Apple 5+ years of courage to separate the iconic notch from the legendary iPhone.

Apple in 2023, we need some more groundbreaking features, please.

* [B]Periscope Camera[/B]
* [B]USB-C[/B]
* [B]Product Red iPhone Pro/Pro Max[/B]

Bonus: Titanium Chassis on an iPhone would be very nice. Please make it happen.

Maybe my wishes will come true during this Apple’s Far Out event. For now, say hello to the new iPhone.



Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ozapple Avatar
ozapple
8 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Can’t wait..should be a ripper! ?

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
2 minutes ago at 09:14 am

Hoping against all hope there will be a mini..!
What are the chances of Apple introducing the iPhone Mini Pro?



Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BuddyTronic Avatar
BuddyTronic
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am

Far Out alludes to Astrophotography?

Could do digital polar stabilization (like an autostar motor for telescope, but digitally), and take cool shots of the Milky Way and who knows? Rings of Saturn? That would be cool!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
10 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Of course today you find out what the iPhone 13 mini replacement is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
