Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2021 Keynote in 9 Minutes
Today's WWDC keynote event saw Apple introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, all of which have exciting new features that will make the Apple ecosystem better than ever.
For those that did not get a chance to see the keynote event and don't want to spend close to two hours watching it later, we've condensed everything Apple announced into nine minutes, providing a quick overview of everything notable.
In addition to our video, we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete overview of everything new that's worth knowing about.
iOS 15
- Apple Announces iOS 15: First Look at New Features
- Apple Unveils New FaceTime Features Like Spatial Audio, SharePlay, Voice Isolation, and More
- iOS 15 Features Redesigned Notifications and New Notification Summary Sorted by Priority
- Apple Reveals Redesigned Weather iOS App With Dark Sky-Like Notifications and Full-Screen Maps
- You'll Be Able to Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone in Select States Starting With iOS 15
- iOS 15 Compatible With All iPhones That Run iOS 14
- Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers
- Apple Won't Make You Upgrade to iOS 15 and Will Continue to Provide Security Updates for iOS 14
- iOS 15 Includes Built-In Password Authenticator With Autofill, Replacing Google Authenticator and Authy
- Apple Temporarily Expands iCloud Storage in iOS 15 for Backing Up Data and Transferring to a New Device
- Apple Adds New Outfits, Glasses, Headwear and Accessibility Options to Memoji in iOS 15
- iOS 15 Brings FaceTime to PC and Android Users With New Option to Join on the Web
- iOS 15 Photos App Now Displays EXIF Metadata for Images
- New Separation Alerts in iOS 15 Let You Know If You Leave an AirTag or Apple Device Behind
- iOS 15 Find My App Lets You Find Devices That Are Turned Off or Erased
- HomeKit Secure Video Cameras Can Notify You When a Package Has Arrived Starting With iOS 15
- Apple Maps Lets You Set Leaving or Arrival Times When Getting Directions in iOS 15
iPadOS 15
- Apple Introduces iPadOS 15: First Look at New Features
- iPadOS 15 Features Widgets Anywhere on Home Screen and App Library
- iPadOS 15 Allows You to Build iPhone and iPad Apps on an iPad
- iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Gain New App Store, Find My, Contacts, Sleep, Game Center and Mail Widgets
- iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey Introduce System-Wide Translation, Translate App Expands to iPad
macOS Monterey
- Apple Announces macOS Monterey With Shortcuts App, Updated Safari Browsing, 'Focus' Do Not Disturb Features, and More
- Safari Browser to Get UI Overhaul and New Features Including Tab Groups
- Shortcuts App Coming to Mac, Automator Will Remain Supported
- TestFlight Finally Coming to The Mac
- Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS 12 Monterey to Developers
- Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Monterey
- Apple Brings Low Power Mode to Mac and iPad With macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15
- Apple Highlights New Privacy Features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Including Microphone Indicator on Mac
watchOS 8
- Apple Reveals watchOS 8: First Look at New Features
- Apple Unveils New Health App Features Like Walking Steadiness, Trends, Lab Results, Health Sharing, and More
- Apple Watch Introducing New Tai Chi and Pilates Workout Types in watchOS 8
- Apple Bringing New Portrait Mode Photo Watch Face to watchOS 8
- Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 8 to Developers
- watchOS 8 Allows Users to Set Multiple Timers
tvOS 15
- Apple Announces Range of New Home Features for HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and Apple Watch
- HomePod Mini Launching in More Countries, Can Be Used as Apple TV Speaker Starting This Fall
- Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 15 to Developers
Cloud+
Other Stories
- WWDC 2021 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 15, macOS 12, and More
- Apple Music's New Spatial Audio Feature Launches Today
- Redesigned Apple Maps Expanding to Spain and Portugal Today, Italy and Australia Later This Year
- Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 Coming in July
- Apple Updates App Store Review Guidelines, Says Developers Can Now Appeal Over Perceived Unfair Treatment
- Apple Makes Screen Time API Available to Third-Party Developers
- iOS 15 'iCloud Private Relay' Feature Won't Be Available in China, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and More
Rewatch the Keynote
For those who do want to watch the full keynote, a replay is available in the Apple TV app, on Apple's Events website, and on YouTube.
Stay Tuned to MacRumors
Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors this week because we're going to be sharing in-depth videos and articles highlighting all of the new features in the software updates that Apple introduced today.
We'll also be publishing roundups, guides, and how tos on everything that you need to know about the new software, and we'll have coverage of each new feature as we delve further into the updates.