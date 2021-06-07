Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2021 Keynote in 9 Minutes

Today's WWDC keynote event saw Apple introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, all of which have exciting new features that will make the Apple ecosystem better than ever.

For those that did not get a chance to see the keynote event and don't want to spend close to two hours watching it later, we've condensed everything Apple announced into nine minutes, providing a quick overview of everything notable.

In addition to our video, we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete overview of everything new that's worth knowing about.

For those who do want to watch the full keynote, a replay is available in the Apple TV app, on Apple's Events website, and on YouTube.

Stay Tuned to MacRumors

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors this week because we're going to be sharing in-depth videos and articles highlighting all of the new features in the software updates that Apple introduced today.

We'll also be publishing roundups, guides, and how tos on everything that you need to know about the new software, and we'll have coverage of each new feature as we delve further into the updates.