Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS 12 Monterey to Developers

After today's keynote event that saw the introduction of macOS Monterey, the latest version of the Mac operating system, Apple has seeded the first beta of macOS Monterey to developers for testing purposes.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

As with all new betas, Apple recommends not installing the new macOS update on a primary machine because it is early release software and could have bugs.

‌macOS Monterey‌ is only available to registered developers right now, but later this summer, Apple will make a public version of the ‌new beta available in July to give public beta testers a chance to try the software before it sees a public launch this fall.