watchOS 8 Allows Users to Set Multiple Timers

With watchOS 8, Apple will finally allow users to set multiple timers within the Timers app. Each specific timer can be given a label, such as laundry or cooking timer, and is viewed in a single list.



watchOS 8 has a wide range of features, including a new standalone Find My app that allows users to find and locate items part of the ‌Find My‌ network right on their wrist. Additionally, watchOS 8 renames the Breathe app to Mindfulness with an "enhanced Breathe experience" and new session types such as Reflect. Learn more about watchOS 8 here.