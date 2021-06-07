iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Gain New App Store, Find My, Contacts, Sleep, Game Center and Mail Widgets

The iOS and iPadOS 15 updates that were released today introduce several expanded widget options, which can be used on the Home Screen or in the Today section of the Notification Center on the iPhone and iPad.



Apple has created several new widgets for Apple products and services, as listed below:

Find My - Track your friends and personal items from the ‌Home Screen‌.

- Track your friends and personal items from the ‌Home Screen‌. Contacts - Includes options to call, Message, FaceTime, locate, or email contacts, and with Family Sharing, you can approve purchases or Screen Time requests from kids.

- Includes options to call, Message, FaceTime, locate, or email contacts, and with Family Sharing, you can approve purchases or Screen Time requests from kids. Game Center - The Continue Playing widget shows recently played Game Center games, and a Friends Are Playing widget shows the games your friends are playing.

- The Continue Playing widget shows recently played Game Center games, and a Friends Are Playing widget shows the games your friends are playing. App Store - The App Store widget displays stories, collections, and new in-app event options on the ‌Home Screen‌.

- The App Store widget displays stories, collections, and new in-app event options on the ‌Home Screen‌. Sleep - Shows data about how you slept and lets you review your sleep schedule.

- Shows data about how you slept and lets you review your sleep schedule. Mail - Shows your latest email at a glance and offers up access to one of your mailboxes.

In iPadOS 15, ‌widgets‌ on the ‌iPad‌ mirror ‌widgets‌ on the ‌iPhone‌ and can be placed anywhere on the ‌Home Screen‌ for the first time, rather than being limited to a specific widget block.

Apple has also added a new Default ‌widgets‌ feature that shows a default layout with ‌widgets‌ from the apps you use most arranged in Smart Stacks, plus there are new intelligent widget selections.

Suggested ‌widgets‌ from the apps that you use will appear in your Smart Stack at the right time based on past app usage activity, and you can now reorder your Smart Stacks.