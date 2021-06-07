HomePod Mini Launching in More Countries, Can Be Used as Apple TV Speaker Starting This Fall

Apple today announced that the HomePod mini can be set as a default speaker output on the Apple TV 4K starting later this year.



Apple also announced that the ‌HomePod mini‌ will be available to purchase in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand starting later this month, followed by Italy later this year. The speaker first launched in November 2020.

In March, Apple announced that the full-sized HomePod would be discontinued once supplies run out, following years of reportedly lackluster sales. Apple said it would focus its efforts on the ‌HomePod mini‌, which costs $99.