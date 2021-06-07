HomePod Mini Launching in More Countries, Can Be Used as Apple TV Speaker Starting This Fall

by

Apple today announced that the HomePod mini can be set as a default speaker output on the Apple TV 4K starting later this year.

homepod mini thumb feature
Apple also announced that the ‌HomePod mini‌ will be available to purchase in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand starting later this month, followed by Italy later this year. The speaker first launched in November 2020.

In March, Apple announced that the full-sized HomePod would be discontinued once supplies run out, following years of reportedly lackluster sales. Apple said it would focus its efforts on the ‌HomePod mini‌, which costs $99.

Top Rated Comments

Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
44 minutes ago at 11:33 am

That's great, but what about the original HomePod? It's still a capable speaker. Hopefully it gets the ability to set as a default output as well, and they're just not advertising it because they're focusing on the mini.
You already can :)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
44 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Finally lol.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Smoovejayy Avatar
Smoovejayy
44 minutes ago at 11:33 am
I wonder if this is available for the first Apple TV 4K.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kobra Avatar
Kobra
29 minutes ago at 11:48 am
I don’t get it, why doesn’t Apple release the HompePods in Scandinavia? The smart speaker market is huge here
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coachgq Avatar
coachgq
35 minutes ago at 11:42 am

No mention of Atmos/Spacial Audio support using them though.
That's what I'm currious about. If those are possible, then I'm all over it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
16 minutes ago at 12:01 pm

That’s what I would like to know.

I already had a stereo pair of homepods, and bought the new Apple TV 4K to go with them and my LG CX OLED. Boy them homepods sound amazing with e-arc and Atmos.

You can have the TV audio and the homepods play at the same time, but it’s out of sync (even after using the Apple TV audio sync feature on the iPhone).

Now if you could have a pair of homepod minis as well….that would be an awesome home cinema set up ??
It is an LG problem, I don't know what. I used an LG at my daughters house - out of synch, echos. Any other TV I tried, works great. I read it might be LG's sound processing, so I thought I turned that off, but it did not go away.

So curious, I do not get that issue on Samsung TVs, or a Toshiba cheapo TV. But the LG?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
