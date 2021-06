Saturday June 5, 2021 3:35 pm PDT by Sami Fathi

Less than 48 hours away from the start of WWDC, a new App Store leak suggests that Apple plans to announce a brand new "Mind" app across its different platforms, as well as the introduction of the standalone Tips and Contacts app for Apple Watch, presumably as part of the watchOS 8 update. The leak comes at the courtesy of developer Khaos Tian, who noticed that Apple accidentally updated the ...