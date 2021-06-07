Safari Browser to Get UI Overhaul and New Features Including Tab Groups

by

For its new mobile and desktop OSes, Apple is overhauling the Safari user interface to be more compact and allow for better organization of multiple tabs, including a new feature called Tab Groups.

safari ios15
On macOS and iOS, a new tab design puts your active tabs front and center, and on iPad, tabs and tab groups work just like on Mac, with instant syncing across devices. On iPhone, a new tab bar appears at the bottom under your thumb with a tap, and it's possible to swipe between them, or swipe up into a grid view.

Meanwhile new extensions for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ also add to the native functionality of Apple's web browser, with shared code with existing Safari Web Extensions to make it easier for developers to create new ones.

More to follow...

Top Rated Comments

d5aqoëp Avatar
d5aqoëp
38 minutes ago at 11:38 am
UI copied from Firefox 89.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
37 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Very excited for extensions coming to iOS but that tab bar looks like it came from ie9 with the address bar and tabs on the same line.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
texasaggie13 Avatar
texasaggie13
36 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Power users are going to love this, but I can see this confusing so many people - especially the new iOS layout. I can't wait though!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
35 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Still won’t allow ublock origin.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Frobozz Avatar
Frobozz
17 minutes ago at 11:59 am
My first reaction to blending the tab and address bar UI into the web page is that Apple has introduced a new set of usability problems. This will look great on idealized websites and either bad and/or will be abused intentionally by others. There is a good reason to set expectations that application UI is separated from content UI. They have different functions.

I could be wrong. I haven’t used it yet. I’ve just seen this pattern repeat at Apple over the years where they flatten or remove UI which introduces usability problems, only to re-introduce it later.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sciomar Avatar
Sciomar
31 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Looks like Firefox, which is a nice UI to copy!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Rated Comments

