Safari Browser to Get UI Overhaul and New Features Including Tab Groups

For its new mobile and desktop OSes, Apple is overhauling the Safari user interface to be more compact and allow for better organization of multiple tabs, including a new feature called Tab Groups.



On macOS and iOS, a new tab design puts your active tabs front and center, and on iPad, tabs and tab groups work just like on Mac, with instant syncing across devices. On iPhone, a new tab bar appears at the bottom under your thumb with a tap, and it's possible to swipe between them, or swipe up into a grid view.

Meanwhile new extensions for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ also add to the native functionality of Apple's web browser, with shared code with existing Safari Web Extensions to make it easier for developers to create new ones.

More to follow...