Apple Won't Make You Upgrade to iOS 15 and Will Continue to Provide Security Updates for iOS 14

Apple plans to allow iPhone and iPad users to remain on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 even after the launch of the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, according to new details on the software pages for the new updates.

iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on ‌iOS 14‌ and still get important security updates until you're ready to upgrade to the next major version.

With prior updates, Apple has prompted users to update right away and has stopped signing past versions of iOS to make it impossible to downgrade, but it sounds like Apple is planning to relax that policy going forward.

This will be useful for those who are not able to update their devices because of device restrictions or requirements implemented by work organizations or schools.

Top Rated Comments

LFC2020 Avatar
LFC2020
1 hour ago at 12:29 pm
That’s because even apple know iOS 15 is basically iOS 14. ?‍♂️???
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnApples Avatar
JohnApples
1 hour ago at 12:29 pm
This is the perfect solution for those who are worried about bogging down their older devices- having the choice is something this forum has been requesting for years.

And still getting security updates makes it a win-win.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tivoboy Avatar
tivoboy
1 hour ago at 12:29 pm
Probably means it won’t work WELL on iPhone 7 or 8 or possibly X
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
1 hour ago at 12:30 pm
Thank god. I will not let my mother update for Safari alone ? she will call me asking who deleted the internet cuz she can’t search for any sites anymore (too used to the look and feel of an address bar on top)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
50 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
I'm writing this comment on iOS 9 this very moment. It's not like people HAVE to upgrade.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marshall73 Avatar
Marshall73
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
That was unexpected. But I’m sure it will be welcomed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

