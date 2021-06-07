iPadOS 15 Allows You to Build iPhone and iPad Apps on an iPad

by

Apple today announced that iPadOS 15 features the ability to build iPhone and iPad apps directly on an ‌iPad‌ in Swift Playgrounds.

swift playgrounds app swift ui
In iPadOS 15, Swift Playgrounds features the ability to create ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps using Swift UI. Swift Playgrounds app projects can also be opened and edited in Xcode.

Created apps can be run and deployed to the App Store directly in Swift Playgrounds.

icymountain Avatar
icymountain
1 hour ago at 11:08 am
"features the ability to build iPhone and iPad apps directly on an iPad"
-> Great start, hope going up...

"in Swift Playgrounds"
-> Big, big, big disappointment... :confused:
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ScreenSavers Avatar
ScreenSavers
1 hour ago at 11:06 am
This is likely to be a way easier learning curve than Xcode. Super exciting.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slartibart Avatar
Slartibart
36 minutes ago at 11:42 am

Boy oh boy, was I right ?
I am so sorry that your internet connection broke down… hope you can catch up when it’s running again. There is is definitivery more. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alecgold Avatar
alecgold
27 minutes ago at 11:51 am

Yeah I wish it was. Lets be honest, only small percentage of iPad Pro users will care about Swift Playground...
Yeah, but a large percentage of that small percentage is yelping on these forums A LOT
?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
1 hour ago at 11:05 am
with this and full photoshop coming in the fall its a start
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
14 minutes ago at 12:04 pm

To be fair, WWDC IS all week. :) And, some of the features Apple went over likely tie to additional developmental capabilities and API’s that will be gone over in the breakout sessions.
The state of the union address in 2 hours is where Apple will delve more into the nitty gritty aspects of today’s announcements.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
