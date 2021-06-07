iPadOS 15 Allows You to Build iPhone and iPad Apps on an iPad
Apple today announced that iPadOS 15 features the ability to build iPhone and iPad apps directly on an iPad in Swift Playgrounds.
In iPadOS 15, Swift Playgrounds features the ability to create iPhone and iPad apps using Swift UI. Swift Playgrounds app projects can also be opened and edited in Xcode.
Created apps can be run and deployed to the App Store directly in Swift Playgrounds.
