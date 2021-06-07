You'll Be Able to Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone in Select States Starting With iOS 15

Apple today announced that some users will be able to add their driver's license to the Wallet app in iOS 15 this fall. This will be available in select states in the United States. If supported, you'll be able to scan your ID and store it directly in wallet.



Like other cards and items in Wallet, your ID will be secure and encrypted. Apple is also working with the TSA so you'll be able to scan your ID when boarding certain flights.

More to follow...