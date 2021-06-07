iOS 15 Compatible With All iPhones That Run iOS 14

Apple's new iOS 15 operating system is compatible with all of the iPhones that are able to run iOS 14, including the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, and the ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus.

ios 15
Apple's list of compatible devices confirms that ‌‌iOS 15‌ works with all of these iPhones:

  • All iPhone 12 models
  • All iPhone 11 models
  • ‌iPhone‌ XS
  • ‌iPhone‌ XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • ‌iPhone‌ X
  • ‌iPhone‌ 8
  • ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6s
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus
  • ‌iPhone SE‌ (1st generation)
  • ‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation

As for iPadOS 15, it is compatible with a wide range of older devices:

  • All ‌iPad‌ Pros
  • ‌iPad‌‌ (8th generation)
  • ‌iPad‌‌ (7th generation)
  • ‌iPad‌‌ (6th generation)
  • ‌iPad‌‌ (5th generation)
  • ‌‌iPad‌‌ mini 5
  • ‌‌iPad‌‌ mini 4
  • iPad Air (4th generation)
  • ‌iPad Air‌ (3rd generation)
  • ‌‌iPad‌‌ Air 2

iOS and iPadOS 15 are being provided to developers starting today, with Apple planning to release a public beta in July.

Top Rated Comments

neoelectronaut Avatar
neoelectronaut
15 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Dang, iPhone 6s & SE trucking along for yet another generation. Amazing.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFather Avatar
MacFather
14 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
iPhone 6s & SE users.



Attachment Image
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside Avatar
countryside
16 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Not surprised, they didnt really change much!
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
15 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
Lol. Eat that Android.

iPhone 6S released in 2015 still fully up to date.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Logiarius Avatar
Logiarius
14 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
ipad air 2 was introduced in 2014. **** this guy is literally a zombie of all gadgets. It won’t die
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mad Mac Maniac Avatar
Mad Mac Maniac
14 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
Great news. The headphone jack survives!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
