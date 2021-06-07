Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 15 to Developers

Today's WWDC keynote event has come to an end, and Apple has begun seeding new software updates to developers, including tvOS 15, the newest version of the tvOS software designed to run on the Apple TV HD and the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.



Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

tvOS 15 is limited to developers at the current time, but Apple will provide a public beta of the software to public beta testers later this summer. tvOS 15 will see a release this fall alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8.