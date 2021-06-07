Apple Unveils New Health App Features Like Walking Steadiness, Trends, Lab Results, Health Sharing, and More

Apple is bringing new features to the Health app that aim to make it easier to identify, measure, and understanding health changes over time.



Mobility tracking will soon capture a new Walking Steadiness metric to assess your fall risk, by measuring speed and evenness of gait. Apple will leverage the data to generate a classification of your steadiness and how it changes over time.

Apple is also adding detailed descriptions to help users better understand lab results. These will enable you to see whether results are in expected ranges, and allow you to get additional info on the metrics. And with Trends, you'll see long-term changes for metrics like steps, sleep, and so on.

There's also a new ability to share your health data with your physician in a secure way, allowing doctors to see health records and spot trends over time.

More to follow...