Apple Unveils New Health App Features Like Walking Steadiness, Trends, Lab Results, Health Sharing, and More

by

Apple is bringing new features to the Health app that aim to make it easier to identify, measure, and understanding health changes over time.

health ios15
Mobility tracking will soon capture a new Walking Steadiness metric to assess your fall risk, by measuring speed and evenness of gait. Apple will leverage the data to generate a classification of your steadiness and how it changes over time.

Apple is also adding detailed descriptions to help users better understand lab results. These will enable you to see whether results are in expected ranges, and allow you to get additional info on the metrics. And with Trends, you'll see long-term changes for metrics like steps, sleep, and so on.

There's also a new ability to share your health data with your physician in a secure way, allowing doctors to see health records and spot trends over time.

More to follow...

Related Roundups: WWDC 2021, iOS 15
Tag: health
Related Forums: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry, iOS 14

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Oprah and Prince Harry's Mental Health Docuseries

Monday May 17, 2021 5:35 am PDT by
Apple today shared the official trailer for "The Me You Can't See," a mental health documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry set to premiere May 21 on Apple TV+. In the series, Apple says Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry host honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being with singers, athletes, and other guests, while opening up about their own mental health...
Read Full Article107 comments
maxresdefault

'Trying' Season 2 and 'The Me You Can't See' Debut on Apple TV+

Friday May 21, 2021 7:00 am PDT by
The second season of British feel-good comedy "Trying" and mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See" have today arrived on Apple TV+. Trying, written by Andy Wolton, hails from BBC Studios and was the first original series from the UK to debut on ‌Apple TV+‌ and received generally favorable reviews, according to Metacritic.All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can't ...
Read Full Article7 comments
14

Some Users Reporting Excessive Battery Drain Following iOS 14.6 Update

Tuesday June 1, 2021 5:50 am PDT by
Following the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 last week, some users have taken to social media and online forums to note that their devices have been experiencing excessive battery drain since installing the software updates. The Apple Support Community and MacRumors forums are riddled with posts from users stating their device now drains faster following the update. One user on the Apple...
Read Full Article150 comments
wwdc 2021 details

App Store Leaks Unannounced Apple 'Mind' App, Suggests Tips and Contacts Coming to watchOS 8 at WWDC

Saturday June 5, 2021 3:35 pm PDT by
Less than 48 hours away from the start of WWDC, a new App Store leak suggests that Apple plans to announce a brand new "Mind" app across its different platforms, as well as the introduction of the standalone Tips and Contacts app for Apple Watch, presumably as part of the watchOS 8 update. The leak comes at the courtesy of developer Khaos Tian, who noticed that Apple accidentally updated the ...
Read Full Article80 comments
oppo watch

OPPO Watch and Band Now Support iPhone and Apple Health Syncing

Friday April 16, 2021 12:49 am PDT by
Owners of OPPO's Watch and Band wearables can now use their devices with iPhone, thanks to OPPO's HeyTap Health companion app making it onto the App Store. Spotted by XDA Developers, the HeyTap app lets OPPO users collect and analyze fitness tracking data collected by the wearables. Users can personalize watch faces, customize workout and health settings, and sync tracking data with Apple...
Read Full Article38 comments
apple watch series 6 product red back

Apple Watch Users More Likely to Have Medical Procedures on Their Heart, Study Finds

Wednesday June 2, 2021 9:14 am PDT by
Apple Watch users with an irregular heartbeat are not visiting doctors more often, but they are more likely to be treated with a heart procedure, a study has found (via The Verge). The study examined 125 people with atrial fibrillation and a heart-monitoring wearable, such as the Apple Watch, who visited the University of Utah Health during a 90-day period, and compared them to a group of...
Read Full Article44 comments
Oprah Prince Harry Town Hall

'The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward' Town Hall Conversation Coming to Apple TV+

Wednesday May 26, 2021 5:24 am PDT by
Following the premiere of mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See" on Apple TV+ last Friday, Apple has today announced a follow-up discussion titled "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward." According to Apple, "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward" is a town hall conversation hosted by the series co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. The one-off...
Read Full Article97 comments
apple womens health study

Apple Highlights Women's Health Study Data to Help 'Destigmatize Menstruation'

Tuesday March 9, 2021 6:25 am PST by
In 2019, Apple partnered with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to launch a Women's Health Study through its Research app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple today highlighted preliminary data from the study, offering insights on women and their menstrual symptoms. Among the first 10,000 participants to enroll in...
Read Full Article129 comments
iOS 15 icon mock in article

iOS 15 Could Include New Food Tracking Feature

Tuesday May 25, 2021 11:37 am PDT by
We're just a couple of weeks away from the unveiling of iOS 15, and we've heard surprisingly little about what to expect from the new update. There are sometimes major software leaks when new versions of iOS are approaching, but that hasn't happened this year. An unverified source that spoke to writer Connor Jewiss this week revealed some possible new features that we might expect from iOS...
Read Full Article140 comments
important battery message iphone 11

Some iPhone 11 Users Seeing Increased Battery Health Percentages After iOS 14.5 Recalibration Process

Friday April 16, 2021 6:32 am PDT by
In the sixth beta of iOS 14.5, Apple introduced a recalibration process for the battery health reporting system on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate battery health estimates for some users. Apple said this process might take a few weeks to be completed, and now that two weeks have passed since the sixth beta of iOS 14.5 was released, some users are...
Read Full Article35 comments