iOS 15 Includes Built-In Password Authenticator With Autofill, Replacing Google Authenticator and Authy

There are a slew of new features in iOS 15, so many in fact that Apple did not have time to cover all of them during today's keynote event.



One of these new features is a built-in authenticator that will let iOS devices be used to generate verification codes for additional sign-in security.

Right now, app-based two-factor authentication is handled by third-party apps like Authy and Google Authenticator, but now Apple is building this functionality right into iOS so you won't need a separate app.

Generate verification codes needed for additional sign-in security. If a site offers two-factor authentication, you can set up verification codes under Passwords in Settings -- no need to download an additional app. Once set up, verification codes autofill when you sign in to the site.

Apple says that you can set up verification codes under Passwords in the Settings app, and once set up, verification codes will autofill when you sign into a site, which will make using two-factor authentication on an iPhone or iPad much more streamlined.

This feature is available on ‌iOS 15‌, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.