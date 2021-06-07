iOS 15 Includes Built-In Password Authenticator With Autofill, Replacing Google Authenticator and Authy

There are a slew of new features in iOS 15, so many in fact that Apple did not have time to cover all of them during today's keynote event.

google authenticator
One of these new features is a built-in authenticator that will let iOS devices be used to generate verification codes for additional sign-in security.

Right now, app-based two-factor authentication is handled by third-party apps like Authy and Google Authenticator, but now Apple is building this functionality right into iOS so you won't need a separate app.

Generate verification codes needed for additional sign-in security. If a site offers two-factor authentication, you can set up verification codes under Passwords in Settings -- no need to download an additional app. Once set up, verification codes autofill when you sign in to the site.

Apple says that you can set up verification codes under Passwords in the Settings app, and once set up, verification codes will autofill when you sign into a site, which will make using two-factor authentication on an iPhone or iPad much more streamlined.

This feature is available on ‌iOS 15‌, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.

hot-gril Avatar
hot-gril
1 hour ago at 12:41 pm

Wow!! Anticompetitive

Embrace, extend, and extinguish...
Apple is embracing an open 2FA mechanism here. The alternative is their own things like Sign in with Apple. I don't think Google made money off Authenticator. It was more for the good of users who are potentially using their services.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
1 hour ago at 12:36 pm
But still no password protection for Hidden Photos, huh
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
1 hour ago at 12:37 pm
WOW, how anticompetitive!!!
Just another example of Embrace, Extend, and Extinguish...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 hour ago at 12:40 pm
Me like! In my opinion, this is a feature that has been long overdue. Glad to see Apple stepping up. Also glad to see Google getting kick in the rear.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dieselm Avatar
dieselm
59 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
Is this a great idea though? The whole idea of 2FA is to have a separate passphrase for authentication.
Now it's all controlled by one login on your apple device.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wreckus Avatar
Wreckus
42 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Since i'm mostly on windows PC's now, think i'm going to move away from iPhone & iPad.

this news solidifies it as how the hell are you suppose to get apple 2FA on windows if Sarfari isn't on windows.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
