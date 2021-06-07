iOS 15 Find My App Lets You Find Devices That Are Turned Off or Erased

Apple is making some major improvements to the Find My app in iOS 15, making it easier to keep track of your Apple devices and AirTags.



With the ‌Find My‌ network, Apple says that you can locate devices even after they've been turned off, a feature that's helpful if a missing device is stolen and disabled or if a lost device has a low battery.

It's not clear how this feature works, but it likely will show the last known location that your device was known to be at.

Apple also says that the ‌Find My‌ network paired with Activation Lock can locate a lost device even after it's been erased, so thieves will not be able to wipe your device to disable tracking.

To ensure that nobody is tricked into buying a stolen device that's still locked to your Apple ID, the Hello screen will clearly show that your device is locked, locatable, and still owned by someone else.