iOS 15 Brings FaceTime to PC and Android Users With New Option to Join on the Web
With the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey updates, Apple is expanding the reach of FaceTime by allowing anyone, even those without Apple devices, to join a FaceTime call.
In iOS 15 and its sister updates, you can create a link to a FaceTime conversation that can be shared anywhere. Using this link, friends and family members who do not have an Apple device can log into a FaceTime call using a web browser.
Non-Apple users can join a one-on-one FaceTime call or a Group FaceTime call, effectively making FaceTime a more platform agnostic video service that is no longer just limited to iOS users. You do, however, need an iOS user to start a FaceTime call and send a link.
Invite anyone to join you in a FaceTime call, even friends who don't have an Apple device.2 They can join you for one-on-one and Group FaceTime calls right from their browser instantly -- no login necessary.
Apple says that non-Apple users can join calls using the newest versions of Chrome or Edge. Sending video requires H.264 video encoding support.
There are a ton of other updates and improvements to FaceTime, including Spatial audio support, Portrait mode support, Voice Isolation mode for drowning out background noise, Grid view for seeing all participants, and a new SharePlay feature that's designed to let you watch movies, listen to music, and share your screen with friends and family members.
Top Rated Comments
I remember Steve Jobs introducing facetime as an open source standard. we still aren’t there yet but I guess this is a good first step. Another 11 years and maybe it will finally be a standard.
https://www.cnet.com/news/steve-jobs-promised-to-make-facetime-open-source-its-time/