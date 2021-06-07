Apple Unveils New FaceTime Features Like Spatial Audio, SharePlay, Voice Isolation, and More

Apple at WWDC has announced several new upcoming FaceTime features for Apple devices, like spatial audio, voice isolation, wide spectrum, ‌FaceTime‌ Links, SharePlay, and more.



Adding spatial audio will make it feel like you're sitting in the same room as the person you're speaking to, and in group calls, friends will sound spread out in the room.

Voice isolation is a machine learning feature that blocks out ambient noise and prioritizes your voice so that it comes through crystal clear.

‌FaceTime‌ links allow users to plan ahead and send links to a call via iMessage, email, WhatsApp, Calendar, and more. The links also work with Android right from the browser.

SharePlay is a new set of features designed for shared experiences. For example, it will be possible to listen to music together, watch movies, and share your screen.

More to follow...