Apple Brings Low Power Mode to Mac and iPad With macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15

by

The macOS 12 Monterey and iPadOS 15 updates that Apple introduced today bring a key iPhone feature over to the Mac and iPad -- Low Power Mode. On Apple's Monterey page that breaks down all of the new updates, there's a listing for Low Power Mode.

low power mode iphone
According to Apple, Low Power Mode on Mac reduces the system clock speed and the display brightness in order to extend your battery life even further. This means that if you're doing less intensive tasks like watching videos or browsing the web, you can eke even more out of your Mac's battery.

On the Mac, Low Power Mode is compatible with the MacBook (Early 2016 and later) and MacBook Pro (Early 2016 and later).

There is no mention of Low Power Mode on Apple's iPadOS 15 page, but there is a Low Power Mode feature available after installing the update.

Related Roundup: macOS Monterey
Related Forum: macOS Big Sur (11.0)

Top Rated Comments

Populus Avatar
Populus
54 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
Yes, now Apple laptops support low power mode, but oddly enough, the MacBook Air apparenty doesn’t support this feature, only the MacBook pro and MacBook.

At least that’s what it says on the webpage.



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
r98266 Avatar
r98266
14 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
M1 iPad on iOS 15 has low power mode

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
itsmeaustend Avatar
itsmeaustend
55 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Completely dropped the ball with this one Apple. The iPad has missed this feature for years, come on!!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
r98266 Avatar
r98266
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

That’s nice and welcomed, but why not the iPad too?
It is on the iPad, just confirmed
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wesd1234 Avatar
Wesd1234
13 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

It is on the iPad, just confirmed
Oh damn that’s nice then! :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
47 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Didn't OS X used to have a dropdown that would let you choose between better battery life and better performance?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Luna Display's Mac-to-Mac Display Feature Now Works Over Ethernet and Thunderbolt

Wednesday May 5, 2021 1:14 pm PDT by
Astropad's Luna Display accessory that's able to turn an old iPad or Mac into a secondary display for a primary Mac was today updated with a new feature that's designed to allow Mac-to-Mac mode to work over Ethernet and Thunderbolt. The Luna Display is an alternative to Apple's Sidecar, allowing an iPad to be used as a display for a Mac. Unlike Sidecar, it works with other Macs, so you can...
Read Full Article52 comments
why mac website

Apple Explains Why You Should Buy a Mac

Friday May 21, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today added a new "Why Mac" explainer page to its main Apple.com website, which, as the name suggests, pitches reasons why customers should choose to buy a Mac. The Mac is "easy to learn," powerful, and equipped with tons of apps and free software updates.Easy to learn. Astoundingly powerful. And designed to let you work, play, and create in ways you never imagined. It's the computer...
Read Full Article117 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Next-Generation 16-Inch MacBook Pro Seemingly Filed in Regulatory Database Ahead of WWDC

Thursday June 3, 2021 8:30 am PDT by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with a mini-LED display and an improved iteration of the M1 chip. The notebooks are expected to feature a new design with a flatter top and bottom and more ports, including the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a magnetic power cable. Rumors also suggest the Touch Bar will be retired in favor of...
Read Full Article167 comments
stella low

Apple Hires New Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications

Friday May 7, 2021 11:53 am PDT by
Apple has hired Stella Low as its new vice president of worldwide corporate communications, reports BuzzFeed News. Low was the former communications chief at Cisco, and will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. The role that Low is taking on at Apple has been empty for the last two years after PR chief Steve Dowling departed the company. Apple Fellow Phil Schiller has been handling the PR...
Read Full Article37 comments
13 inch macbook pro m1

Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro at WWDC, Says Wedbush Analyst

Wednesday June 2, 2021 10:44 pm PDT by
Apple plans to announce its long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon at WWDC, taking place in less than five days, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Ives says alongside the normally expected announcement of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple is planning a "few surprises," including the...
Read Full Article280 comments
bluetti AC200P 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Massive 2000Wh Bluetti Portable Power Station

Friday May 28, 2021 10:58 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with MAXOAK to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Bluetti AC200P 2000Wh Portable Power Station, a Bluetti AC50S 500Wh Portable Power Station, or a Bluetti AC30 300Wh Backup Battery, all of which are fantastic to have on hand for camping, RV use, off-grid living, power outages, emergencies, and more. Priced at $1,599 after a $100 discount from...
Read Full Article58 comments
discount m1 macbook pro triad

Deals: Shop Record Low Prices on Apple's M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (Up to $199 Off)

Friday May 21, 2021 6:32 am PDT by
Amazon today is offering the 512GB versions of the M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air at all-time low prices. Starting with the M1 MacBook Air, you can get the 512GB model in Gold at $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00. This is a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this notebook, and it's also being offered at B&H Photo. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When...
Read Full Article9 comments
discount m1 macbook pro purple

Deals: Apple's 512GB M1 MacBook Pro Returns to All-Time Low of $1,299.99 ($199 Off)

Tuesday May 18, 2021 11:36 am PDT by
Amazon this week has the M1 MacBook Pro on sale in both 256GB and 512GB configurations, including a return to the notable low price of $1,299.99 for the 512GB option. This sale is $199 off the original price, and you'll see the discount after an automatic coupon worth $49.01 is applied at the checkout screen on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link...
Read Full Article16 comments
snapchat dark mode

Snapchat Rolls Out Dark Mode on iOS

Wednesday May 5, 2021 1:17 am PDT by
Nearly two years following the release of iOS and iPadOS 13, which included native, built-in, and systemwide dark mode, Snapchat, one of the world's most prominent social media networks, has finally rolled out a dark mode theme for iOS users. Snapchat began testing a dark mode theme of its app design late last year with a small group of iOS users. Now, Snapchat says that as of this week, it...
Read Full Article19 comments
m1 mac mini screen

Deals: Amazon Slashes M1 Mac Mini to New Low Prices, Starting at $599.99 for 256GB ($99 Off)

Friday May 21, 2021 10:52 am PDT by
Amazon today is offering the 2020 M1 Mac mini in both 256GB and 512GB storage options for new lowest-ever prices. Both of these sales will be seen at the checkout screen on Amazon, after an automatic coupon is applied to your order. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article35 comments