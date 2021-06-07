Apple Adds New Outfits, Glasses, Headwear and Accessibility Options to Memoji in iOS 15

With the iOS and iPadOS 15 updates, Apple is adding new customization options to the Memoji that can be used in Messages, FaceTime, and more.



There are more than 40 new outfit choices to choose from, and three new outfit colors to pick. Apple has introduced an option to select a different color for the right eye and the left eye for those with heterochromia, and there are three new glasses options.

Apple has added new multicolored headwear options so people can represent their favorite sports teams or universities, and there are new accessibility options for depicting cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, or a soft helmet.

Along with these new customization options, Apple has introduced nine new emoji stickers for sending a shaka, a hand wave, a lightbulb moment and more, but the new stickers don't appear to be available just yet.