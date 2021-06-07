New Separation Alerts in iOS 15 Let You Know If You Leave an AirTag or Apple Device Behind

by

Apple in iOS 15 is adding new Separation Alerts to the Find My app, which will let you know if you leave an Apple device, a device attached to an AirTag, or a Find My-enabled third-party device behind.

separation alerts

Enable separation alerts, and if you leave a device, AirTag, or compatible third-party item behind, your iPhone will alert you with notifications and ‌Find My‌ will give you directions to your item.

For any item in the ‌Find My‌ app, whether it's an AirTag or an Apple device, you can tap into it and select the "Notify When Left Behind" toggle. This will send an alert if you get out of range of your item.

You can set exceptions for certain locations, such as if your item is safely at home, and this new feature should help you keep a much better watch over items that are easy to lose like AirPods.

Top Rated Comments

countryside
Thank you Apple for listening to us. We all wanted this.
1rottenapple
Great features especially the AirPods
joecomo
could have saved me some money - unfortunately only works forward in time :)
coasterider
How hard is it to make a separation notification on the Watch when you disconnect from your phone? (ie forget phone but have watch on)
munpip214
How hard is it to make a separation notification on the Watch when you disconnect from your phone? (ie forget phone but have watch on)
Exactly. Maybe they figure "Who would forget their phone. It has everything on it". Exactly, so don't let me forget it! Maybe since they only are just adding Find My Items to the watch we will see it in the future. If you beta test make sure to submit feedback.
