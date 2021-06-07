New Separation Alerts in iOS 15 Let You Know If You Leave an AirTag or Apple Device Behind

Apple in iOS 15 is adding new Separation Alerts to the Find My app, which will let you know if you leave an Apple device, a device attached to an AirTag, or a Find My-enabled third-party device behind.

Enable separation alerts, and if you leave a device, AirTag, or compatible third-party item behind, your iPhone will alert you with notifications and ‌Find My‌ will give you directions to your item.

For any item in the ‌Find My‌ app, whether it's an AirTag or an Apple device, you can tap into it and select the "Notify When Left Behind" toggle. This will send an alert if you get out of range of your item.

You can set exceptions for certain locations, such as if your item is safely at home, and this new feature should help you keep a much better watch over items that are easy to lose like AirPods.