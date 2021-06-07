Public Betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 Coming in July

Apple is providing the new iOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 updates to developers for testing purposes as of today, giving Apple a chance to work out initial bugs in the software.



After a few weeks of testing, Apple plans to provide the betas to its public beta testing group as well, with Apple CEO Tim Cook confirming plans to release the new software to public beta testers at some point in July.

This is also the testing format that Apple used for the iOS 14 updates last year, so public beta testers can look forward to getting the new software to test out in a month.

Apple plans to publicly release all of the new updates in the fall.