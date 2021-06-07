Shortcuts App Coming to Mac, Automator Will Remain Supported

During its announcement of macOS Monterey today at WWDC, Apple also revealed that its Shortcuts iOS app is coming to macOS this year. The company said that a large library of pre-built shortcuts will be made just for the Mac.



Automator will remain supported on macOS Monterey, and users will be able to import Automator actions straight to the new Shortcuts app. Apple said that it will begin a multi-year transition of Automator to Shortcuts.

More to follow...