Shortcuts App Coming to Mac, Automator Will Remain Supported

by

During its announcement of macOS Monterey today at WWDC, Apple also revealed that its Shortcuts iOS app is coming to macOS this year. The company said that a large library of pre-built shortcuts will be made just for the Mac.

image 1
Automator will remain supported on macOS Monterey, and users will be able to import Automator actions straight to the new Shortcuts app. Apple said that it will begin a multi-year transition of Automator to Shortcuts.

More to follow...

Top Rated Comments

KoolAid-Drink Avatar
KoolAid-Drink
24 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Kind of sad to see a Tiger application be deprecated. Hard to believe Automater was first released to the public in 2005.

With that said, TBH, I've almost never ever used Automater, so I don't understand it much. Hoping Shortcuts will be a simpler, easy-to-understand replacement, while preserving the power of Automater and the Mac in general.
Score: 2 Votes
Zedcars Avatar
Zedcars
24 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Let the dumbing down commence. ?

Automator is great and super easy to learn. I don’t use it often but when I do I find it quite fun and saves me loads of time. It would be a great shame if it was jettisoned.
Score: 2 Votes
BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
28 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Automator sounds deprecated. I bet it will be removed in the next MacOS update. (Multi-year transition, never mind)
Score: 1 Votes
mdridwan47 Avatar
mdridwan47
26 minutes ago at 11:50 am
Thanks for your service, Automator... o7
Score: 1 Votes
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
15 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
Hopefully this means there a big updates coming to Shortcuts in the future.
Score: 1 Votes
Nxybagr Avatar
Nxybagr
30 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Be interesting to see what devices won’t be able to use macOS Monterey
Score: 1 Votes
