Apple Reveals Redesigned Weather iOS App With More Advanced Graphics to Reflect Real-World Conditions

Apple at WWDC has revealed a new iOS weather app design with additional features.
The new UI for the Weather app includes redesigned layouts that change based on real-time conditions.
There are new graphics that aim to make it easier to understand conditions like wind, UV, and barometric pressure.
There are also thousands of variations of backgrounds to reflect sun positions, clouds, weather, and more.
