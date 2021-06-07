Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Following the conclusion of today's keynote event that saw the unveiling of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple has made the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 available to developers for testing purposes.



Registered developers can download the profile for the first iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. It's best to install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on a secondary iPhone because this is early release software that could have issues.

Over the course of the iOS/‌iPadOS 15 testing period, Apple will be able to refine new features and work out bugs ahead of the software's release, which is expected in the fall. The June release will also allow developers to build new iOS and ‌iPadOS 15 features into their apps.

The new beta software is limited to registered developers at this time, but Apple will provide a public beta for public beta testers later in the summer. Beta testing will last for several months ahead of the expected September release date of iOS and iPadOS 15.