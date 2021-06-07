Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Monterey

by

macOS Monterey Compatible With drops support for some MacBook Air and iMac models compared to macOS Big Sur.

macos monterey
A full compatibility list is below:

  • ‌iMac‌ - Late 2015 and later
  • ‌iMac‌ Pro - 2017 and later
  • ‌MacBook Air‌ - Early 2015 and later
  • MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later
  • Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later
  • Mac mini - Late 2014 and later
  • MacBook - Early 2016 and later

These are the Macs that were compatible with ‌macOS Big Sur‌:

  • 2015 and later MacBook
  • 2013 and later ‌MacBook Air‌
  • Late 2013 and later MacBook Pro
  • 2014 and later ‌iMac‌
  • 2017 and later ‌iMac‌ Pro
  • 2014 and later ‌Mac mini‌
  • 2013 and later ‌Mac Pro‌

macOS 12 Monterey drops support for some ‌MacBook Air‌ and ‌iMac‌ models compared to ‌macOS Big Sur‌. The new update is available to developers at the current time, with Apple planning to make a public beta available in July.

