Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Monterey
macOS Monterey Compatible With drops support for some MacBook Air and iMac models compared to macOS Big Sur.
A full compatibility list is below:
- iMac - Late 2015 and later
- iMac Pro - 2017 and later
- MacBook Air - Early 2015 and later
- MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later
- Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later
- Mac mini - Late 2014 and later
- MacBook - Early 2016 and later
These are the Macs that were compatible with macOS Big Sur:
- 2015 and later MacBook
- 2013 and later MacBook Air
- Late 2013 and later MacBook Pro
- 2014 and later iMac
- 2017 and later iMac Pro
- 2014 and later Mac mini
- 2013 and later Mac Pro
The new update is available to developers at the current time, with Apple planning to make a public beta available in July.