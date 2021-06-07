Apple Updates App Store Review Guidelines, Says Developers Can Now Appeal Over Perceived Unfair Treatment

by

Apple today updated its App Store Review Guidelines to reflect its newly unveiled software versions, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. The updated guidelines also address developer trust and safety issues.

Mac App Store General Feature
In addition, two updates have been made to the App Review contact form on Apple's website. First, developers who appeal an app rejection can now specify if they believe their app was rejected due to unfair treatment by the App Review team, including political bias or other forms of bias. Second, developers can now report other apps if they believe they present trust or safety concerns, or otherwise violate the App Store Review Guidelines.

The updated App Store Review Guidelines:

  • 1.4.1: "Hookup" apps that may include pornography or be used to facilitate prostitution will be rejected.
  • 1.2.1: Added new guideline for creator content.
  • 1.4.3 and 5.1.1(ix): Addressed in-app sales from licensed and legal cannabis dispensaries.
  • 1.7: Apps for reporting alleged criminal activity must involve local law enforcement, and can only be offered in countries where such involvement is active.
  • 2.3.1: Clarified that misleading marketing, whether it takes place inside or outside of the App Store, is grounds for removal from the App Store and the Apple Developer Program.
  • 2.3.10: Simplified the rule on irrelevant information in app metadata.
  • 3.1.1: Clarified that digital gift cards can only be sold using in-app purchase, and that physical gift cards that are sold within an app and then mailed to customers may use payment methods other than in-app purchase.
  • 3.1.2(a): Expanded the guideline that allows cellular carrier apps to include music and video subscriptions in pre-defined bundles attached to data plans to clarify that carrier apps can include other kinds of subscriptions, so long as in-app purchase is supported for new users and the carrier provides a mechanism for customers to revert to an in-app purchase subscription after the bundled service expires or terminates.
  • 3.1.3: Clarified the email communication policy for apps that are permitted to use purchase methods other than in-app purchase.
  • 4.2: Clarified that apps that do not provide adequate utility may not be accepted on the App Store.
  • 4.3: Added drinking game apps as a saturated category.
  • 4.7: Reformatted by adding 4.7.1 and 4.7.2 for clarity.
  • 5.1.1(v): Apps supporting account creation must also offer account deletion.
  • 5.6 and 5.6.1 – 5.6.4: Expanded the Developer Code of Conduct to address additional developer trust and safety issues. New rules in this section require developer identity information to be accurate and up to date; make clear that manipulating any element of the App Store experience such as reviews and charts is not permitted; and that excessive customer reports about concerns with an app may be a factor in deciding whether the developer is complying with the Code of Conduct.
  • Bug Fix Submissions: Bug fixes for safety issues will not be delayed over guideline violations.

The updated App Store Review Guidelines are available on Apple's website, and the App Review contact form can be found here.

Top Rated Comments

countryside Avatar
countryside
8 minutes ago at 01:38 pm

5.1.1(v): Apps supporting account creation must also offer account deletion.
This is major!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Acidsplat Avatar
Acidsplat
14 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
Interesting timing
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kulfon Avatar
Kulfon
13 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
So where are all the smart youtubers that have predicted new mac mini, MBP with M1X/M2 14” and 16”?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
12 minutes ago at 01:34 pm

So where are all the smart youtubers that have predicted new mac mini, MBP with M1X/M2 14” and 16”?
Probably napping on the giant piles of money they made from us watching their stupid videos.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside Avatar
countryside
10 minutes ago at 01:36 pm



* 1.4.1: "Hookup" apps that may include pornography or be used to facilitate prostitution will be rejected.

So Tinder is dead?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
3 minutes ago at 01:43 pm

How does the App Review Board make a decision? By deferring to the App Review Team?
By rolling a dice, and checking how the wind blows.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
