Apple Watch Introducing New Tai Chi and Pilates Workout Types, Fitness+ Gaining Artist Spotlight Workouts

Apple today announced a few workout-related features coming to watchOS 8 and Apple Fitness+. Starting with watchOS 8, users will be able to track Tai Chi and Pilates workout styles on their Apple Watch.

Coming to Apple Fitness+ later this month, Apple also revealed that there will be a new workout series with trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Additionally, there's also an "artist spotlight" series of workouts that highlight songs from specific artists, like Lady Gaga.

More to follow...

