Apple Temporarily Expands iCloud Storage in iOS 15 for Backing Up Data and Transferring to a New Device

If you're low on iCloud storage but want buy a new device and transfer your data, Apple is making the process easier in iOS 15 with a temporary storage boost.



Apple says that the new feature will grant you as much storage as you need to complete a temporary backup for up to three weeks, letting users transfer their apps, data, and settings to a new device using ‌iCloud‌ even when there's an inadequate amount of ‌iCloud‌ storage available.

Now when you buy a new device you can use ‌iCloud‌ Backup to move your data to your new device, even if you're low on storage. ‌iCloud‌ will grant you as much storage as you need to complete a temporary backup, free of charge, for up to three weeks. This allows you to get all your apps, data, and settings onto your device automatically.

For those who have not upgraded past the standard 5GB of storage included with a free ‌iCloud‌ plan, this change should make upgrading to a new device a much more seamless experience.

Apple today also announced that its paid ‌iCloud‌ storage plans are now known as ‌iCloud‌+, with new features that include a Private Relay that hides your browsing activity, a Hide My Email option, and a new feature for personalizing an ‌iCloud‌ Mail address with a custom domain name that can be shared among family members.