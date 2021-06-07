Apple Maps Now Lets You Set Leaving or Arrival Times When Getting Directions

Apple Maps received a major overhaul in iOS 15 and in addition to new details in cities, an interactive globe, and enhanced driving directions, there are a handful of other smaller features that are available.



When getting directions in the Maps app, there's a new feature that lets you choose a time to arrive or a time to leave, which lets you get prospective commute lengths ahead of time.

If you tap on "Leaving Now" next to "My Location" when getting directions to a specific spot, you can choose to get directions with a "Leave at" or "Arrive by" time that lets you select dates and times to leave at or arrive by.

This is a feature that's long been available for Google Maps, but until now, there was no way to get estimated travel times in advance of a trip using the ‌Apple Maps‌ app.

Other new Maps features include 3D road level perspectives for complex interchanges, step-by-step augmented reality directions when walking, a redesigned transit experience, new place cards with updated info about businesses, improved search functionality, and a dedicated Maps user profile for reporting issues, selecting favorites, and choosing a preferred mode of transit.