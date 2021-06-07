HomeKit Secure Video Cameras Can Notify You When a Package Has Arrived Starting With iOS 15

Starting with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, which will be publicly released in the fall, security cameras and video doorbells that support HomeKit Secure Video can now detect and notify you when a package has been delivered.



HomeKit Secure Video, available on iOS 13.2 and later, leverages iCloud to securely stream and store video clips from compatible HomeKit-enabled indoor and outdoor cameras and doorbells, with end-to-end encryption. HomeKit Secure Video cameras and doorbells are managed through the Home app like other HomeKit accessories.

Apple today introduced a new iCloud+ subscription plan that combines Apple's existing iCloud storage tiers with privacy features such as Hide My Email, iCloud Private Relay, and expanded HomeKit Secure Video support, at no additional cost.

iCloud+ expands HomeKit Secure Video, allowing for unlimited cameras:

50GB of iCloud storage with one HomeKit Secure Video camera for $0.99 per month

200GB of iCloud storage with up to five HomeKit Secure Video cameras for $2.99 per month

2TB of iCloud storage with an unlimited number of HomeKit Secure Video cameras for $9.99 per month

The first betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 were seeded to developers earlier today, and public betas will be released in July, according to Apple.