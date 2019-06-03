Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2019 in Nine Minutes
For those of you who haven't had a chance to watch the keynote or don't want to spend two hours listening to software announcements, we've condensed everything Apple announced into 9 minutes, so you can get a quick recap of everything important.
Apple debuted new versions of iOS, iPadOS (now separate from iOS!), macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, all of which have a long list of new features, plus Apple gave us a peek at the new Mac Pro and 6K Apple Display. In addition to our video, we're also recapping all of our coverage below, giving you a complete overlook of everything new.
iOS 13
- Apple Unveils iOS 13 Featuring Dark Mode, Swipe Keyboard, Performance Improvements, and More
- iOS 13 Adds Swipe Keyboard Named QuickPath to iPhone
- iOS 13 Gaining Revamped Reminders App and Enhanced Apple Maps
- Apple Announces 'Sign in With Apple' for Signing into Apps Using Your Apple ID
- Sign In With Apple Will Be Required for Apps That Offer Third-Party Sign-In Options
- Apple Updating Messages in iOS 13 With User Profiles and Memoji Stickers
- Apple Unveils New Photo Browsing and Editing Features Coming With iOS 13
- First Betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS Now Available for Registered Developers With Dark Mode, New Find My App, Performance Optimizations and More
- iOS 13 is Compatible With iPhone SE and Later, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus Not Supported
- iOS 13 Will Let You Download Large Apps Over Cellular
- Here's the New iOS 13 Volume Indicator
- Check Out Dark Mode in iOS 13
iPadOS
- Apple Unveils 'iPadOS' Designed Specifically for the iPad's Larger Display
- Apple's New iPadOS Software Includes Mouse Support as an Accessibility Option
- Apple's New iPadOS Software Includes Additional Keyboard Shortcuts
macOS Catalina
- Apple Announces 'macOS Catalina' With Separate Apple Music, Podcasts, and TV Apps
- Apple's New 'Find My' App for macOS and iOS Can Find Your Devices Even When They're Offline
- Apple Introduces Sidecar App for Using an iPad as a Mac's Secondary Display
- Apple Reveals 'Voice Control' Accessibility Feature Coming to Mac and iOS
- Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS 10.15 Catalina to Developers
- Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Catalina
tvOS 13
- Apple Reveals tvOS 13 With New Home Screen and Support for Multiple User Profiles
- Apple TV Gaining Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Controller Support
- Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 13 to Developers
watchOS 6
- Apple Unveils WatchOS 6 With Dedicated App Store, New Apple Watch Faces and Native Apps
- Apple Watch Getting New Health Features, Including Noise App and Menstrual Cycle Tracking
- Apple Releases First Beta of New watchOS 6 Operating System to Developers
- Here Are All the Apple Watch Models Compatible With watchOS 6
New Mac Pro and XDR Display
- Apple Reveals All-New Mac Pro With Up to 28-Core Processor and 1.5TB of RAM, Starting at $5,999
- Apple Unveils 32-inch 6K 'Pro Display XDR' Monitor Starting at $4,999
- Adobe and Other Developers Are 'Incredibly Excited' About New Mac Pro
- The Stand for Apple's New $4,999 Pro Display Costs an Extra $999
- Roundup: First-Look Impressions of the New Mac Pro
Other Announcements
- HomeKit Coming to Routers and Gets New 'Secure Video' Feature
- HomePod Gaining Handoff Support, AirPods Get Audio Sharing Feature
- Apple News+ Expanding to United Kingdom and Australia in iOS 13
- Apple Says iOS 13 to Bring 'Biggest Update to CarPlay Yet'
- Apple Announces ARKit 3 With Immersive People Occlusion Feature, RealityKit, and More
- Apple Unveils New SwiftUI Framework For Building App Interfaces Using Less Code
- Apple Launches New Apple Watch Bands, iPhone Cases and iPad Cases in Summer Colors, Plus New Pride Band