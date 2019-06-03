Apple Watch Getting New Health Features, Including Noise App and Menstrual Cycle Tracking

To start, the Activity app is getting a new Activity Trends feature so you can see your progress over time. It will compare trends over the last 90 days to the last 365 days so you can see if you're keeping on track.
A new Noise app uses the Apple Watch microphone to monitor environmental noise — users will receive a notification if the decibel level is too high. Apple says it doesn't record or save audio to protect your privacy.
There's also a new Cycle Tracking app for tracking menstrual cycles. It offers a simple, discreet way to visualize your cycle right on your wrist and can provide notifications when a period is about to begin.
Apple says menstrual cycle tracking is available without an Apple Watch, too, as it is also built into the Health app in iOS 13.