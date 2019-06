The Messages app on iOS is gaining a new profile feature that will let you share your name and Memoji on a custom profile.The update comes with far more options for Memoji customization, including new makeup, accessories, eyeshadow, lipstick, piercings, teeth, earrings, hair, hats, glasses, and even AirPods You can now also turn your Memoji into stickers, which can then be used across numerous apps like Messages and Mail. Memoji stickers and the Memoji editor will also now be supported for all devices with an A9 chip or later, not just those with TrueDepth cameras.