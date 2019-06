As part of its macOS Catalina unveiling today at WWDC, Apple announced a new accessibility feature called Voice Control, allowing users to control their Mac and iOS devices entirely using vocal commands.Voice Control supports dictation and editing in both operating systems, along with comprehensive menu navigation.On iOS, the feature utilizes attention awareness to know when a user with physical motor limitations is interacting with their device.To allay privacy concerns, Apple says that none of the audio processed by Voice Control can be accessed by anyone else, including Apple, thanks to built-in anonymity and encryption.More to follow...